Love of my life

A wealthy, good-for-nothing man wastes his fortune, loses his house and moves in with his private secretary's family. He falls in love with the secretary's daughter. After a few disastrous attempts at salaried employment, he pawns the family ring and buys a taxi cab. The secretary's son's fiancee, a popular singer and actress, is being blackmailed by a hoodlum ex-lover. Our intrepid reformed taxi driver comes to the rescue. A madcap comedy directed by Niazi Mustapha. Songs performed by Sabah.