Love of the Selfish Maid

Not Available

Nanami is a senior in college and thick in the hunt for work. Her dream is to work in the flamboyant field of media, but she has yet to receive any offer. When her best friend, Tomoko, lands a position, she becomes frustrated and takes it out on her boyfriend, Ishino. One day, coming across a wanted flyer of a housemaid, she goes to a mansion of the Kiuchis, who have put out the ad. Luckily, she is hired and starts the job as a resident housemaid on the spot. However, things begin to look weird when Koichiro, the son, hands her a maid costume.