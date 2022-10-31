Love on a Leash

Not Available

A lonely golden retriever dog, desires to be a man. This dog loves women and seeks to find a way to become a man. Eventually, somehow, a mystical entity communicates with the dog telling him that if he finds a woman who truly loves him as a dog, he will become a man. When a young woman who has given up on love and meeting the man of her dreams, meets the forlorn homeless dog. She takes him home. As the days go by the woman becomes more and more attached to the dog, giving him the name Prince. When a neighbor tries to attack the woman in her apartment, Prince comes to the rescue. Then, his lovely rescuer tells Prince how much she loves him.