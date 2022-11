Not Available

Jin-ah, the former leader of once popular girl band "Purple," hosts a radio show called "Wonderful Radio." When the producer of the program is sacked over low ratings, a new guy comes in to fill his shoes. Jae-hyeok is a cold, unfriendly man who only drinks iced coffee even in the winter. The easily irritable man and the conceited former diva are bound to get on each other's nerves at every corner.