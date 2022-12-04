Love On Hylan Blvd.

Not Available

Over 30 sentences across 7 cities across North America are featured in this crowdsourced short film! Check out this story about how a local couple from the late 80s faces love’s trials and tribulations over the course of 30 years. *DISCLAIMER: Everyone on set tested negative for COVID and provided documentation for the rapid/PCR tests prior to going to set. All spaces used by crew and cast members were deep cleaned, sanitized, and disinfected within a 12-hour window of their arrival, and again immediately after cast and crew left the space.