Love on the Quiet

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gaumont International

When lawyer Marc Delmas learns that his wife Jeanne has invited her new lover Antoine to move in with her, his reaction is to hire a call girl, Samantha Page. To his surprise, Samantha is intelligent and sensitive, as well as beautiful, and he immediately falls in love with her. His relationship with Jeanne well and truly over, Marc starts an affair with Samantha, and the couple live an idyllic life alongside Jeanne and Antoine. Things suddenly go wrong for everyone when one of Samantha’s ex-boyfriends turns up unexpectedly…

Cast

Jean-Pierre MarielleAntoine Garnier
Emmanuelle BéartSamantha Page
Sophie BarjacJeanne Delmas
Daniel CeccaldiMaster Ravignac
Mathieu CarrièreCarl
Roger DumasGeorges

