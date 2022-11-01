1958

Love on the Riviera

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 11th, 1958

Studio

Not Available

It is Summer. It is the right time for love, especially in a most romantic place as Golfo del Tigullio. Different stories: Dorina looking for a rich lover; Clara who takes a fancy to the young Walter while her daughter Lina tries to save her; Aristarco who gave up his career to follow Ada's, but who likes Jacqueline; Renata who is offered by her husband to Ferrari to get money; Marcello who, extraditing Micheline to France, misses the train and falls in love with her.

Cast

Marcello MastroianniMarcello Mazzoni
Michèle MorganMicheline
Sylva KoscinaRenata Morandi
Gabriele FerzettiGiulio Ferrari
Dorian GrayDorina
Franca MarziClara

View Full Cast >

Images