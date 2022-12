Not Available

Wong is shocked to learn from his girlfriend Annie (Leung) that she wants to break up. He decides to go online and seek help from love experts on the net. He finds Crystal, a 19-year old self-proclaimed love advisor who has never been actually involved in a relationship. As she assists Wong by telling him to revisit all of his ex-girlfriends in order to find out the root of his problems, the two of them also find themselves falling for one another.