Love on the Rooftops

Softcore star Veronica Yip Yuk-hing stars in this mainstream romantic melodrama, directed by Tony Au, as Hiu-tung, a naïve young wife who is forced to raise her child alone after her gangster husband skips town for Taiwan. Her next-door neighbor is Ching-man (Tony Leung Kar-fai), a cop still coming to terms with his partner's sudden, inexplicable suicide. Inevitably, the two begin to find solace in each other's company -- Ching-man even acting as a sort of surrogate father for her son -- and soon in each other's arms. Just as true love seems about to bloom, Hiu-tung's thuggish husband returns.