Love on the Side

2004

Small town waitress Eve Stuckley is stuck. She has spent years pining for testosterone saturate local hunk Jeff Sweeney and yearns to escape from the Hog-Chow Diner she runs. Just when Eve finally decides to pursue her man, drop dead gorgeous Linda Avery blows into town on the hottest day of the year. The heat wave is nothing in comparison with the heat that's on as Jeff and Eve's dimwitted brother Chuck decide to face off for Linda's affections. It's a priceless contest: Linda wants Eve. Eve's confidante Alma Kerns is a sex expert trained by mortician beau Red Bishop. She encourages Eve to use Linda's interest in her to win Jeff's affection but the situation becomes even more complicated when Linda advises Jeff she prefers Eve. Now determined to "save" Eve, the narcissistically injured Jeff elicits Chuck's aid but Chuck, thinking it's part of the game, refuses to believe him. Ultimately, Jeff and Linda square off over Eve's future...