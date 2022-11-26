Love Or Lust

Not Available

Luke is a good looking and charismatic young man in his mid-20s. He is an established film star, who has consistently appeared in every big movie for the past few years. Envy is a beautiful young woman in her early 20s who is also an adult film star. Intelligent and quickly rising to the top, she has been in the business for about a year. It is her fantasy-come-true and she is loving every minute of her new found career. Luke and Envy meet on set. Luke is enamored by her beauty and finds out she doesn't do scenes with guys on camera. They exchange numbers and eventually go on a date. Sparks fly and a roller coaster of a relationship is soon to follow. The two encounter several challenges when their relationship and careers begin to collide. Luke's jealousy and Envy's free spirit soon tear them apart when promises are compromised.