2014

Love or Whatever

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 21st, 2014

Studio

GiMe Productions

Corey had it all - a successful career, bags of charm and, most of all, a bright future with his boyfriend. But, when his other half commits the ultimate betrayal and dumps him for a woman, he embarks upon a wild journey of self-discovery. Soon, he meets a potentially perfect new guy but first he needs to make some life-changing choices. Sexy and genuinely funny (including a hilarious star turn from The Brady Bunch's Jennifer Elise Cox), Love or Whatever is the freshest, funniest gay comedy around.

Cast

Tyler PoelleCorey
Joel RushPete
Jennifer Elise CoxKelsey
David Wilson PageJon
Jenica BergereMelissa
Kate FlanneryRosemary

Images