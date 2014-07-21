2014

Corey had it all - a successful career, bags of charm and, most of all, a bright future with his boyfriend. But, when his other half commits the ultimate betrayal and dumps him for a woman, he embarks upon a wild journey of self-discovery. Soon, he meets a potentially perfect new guy but first he needs to make some life-changing choices. Sexy and genuinely funny (including a hilarious star turn from The Brady Bunch's Jennifer Elise Cox), Love or Whatever is the freshest, funniest gay comedy around.