Love, Pain and Vice Versa

Not Available

Chelo is an architect, withdrawing from her social life because of realistic dreams she's having of a romance with a strange man. She's convinced the man is real, out there, destined to be with her. She reports a rape to the police, describing the man of her dreams to a sketch artist. The police find a suspect: he's Marcos, a physician. Chelo tells the police this is not the man who raped her, but now she has Marcos in her sights. Her plan for him to fall in love with her is complicated by his having a fiancée. What can Chelo do? Meanwhile, Marcos has violent dreams about an unfamiliar woman. Chronologies overlap, glass breaks. Can a mind lie to itself?