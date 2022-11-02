Love Phobia

On a sunny day, a boy named Jo-kang meets Ari, a girl in a yellow raincoat, and they become friends. Jo-kang falls helplessly in love with the quirky but attractive Ari, but one day, she suddenly disappears. Ten years pass and Jo-kang, now a high school student, gets a call from Ari and meets her again in a temple. Although they have not seen each other for ten years, they have such a great time together. Then, Ari disappears again. Jo-kang is devastated. Why has she disappeared again? What will become of them?
|Kang Hye-jung
|A-ri
|Cho Seung-woo
|Jo Kang
|Lee Jae-yong
|monk
|Byeon Ju-Yeon
|A-Ri (young)
|Park Gun-tae
|Jo-Kang (young)
|Jung Jin-young
|Dr. Chu
View Full Cast >