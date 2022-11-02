Not Available

Love Phobia

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Achim Pictures

On a sunny day, a boy named Jo-kang meets Ari, a girl in a yellow raincoat, and they become friends. Jo-kang falls helplessly in love with the quirky but attractive Ari, but one day, she suddenly disappears. Ten years pass and Jo-kang, now a high school student, gets a call from Ari and meets her again in a temple. Although they have not seen each other for ten years, they have such a great time together. Then, Ari disappears again. Jo-kang is devastated. Why has she disappeared again? What will become of them?

Cast

Kang Hye-jungA-ri
Cho Seung-wooJo Kang
Lee Jae-yongmonk
Byeon Ju-YeonA-Ri (young)
Park Gun-taeJo-Kang (young)
Jung Jin-youngDr. Chu

View Full Cast >

Images