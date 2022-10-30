Love, Plastic and Noise

Not Available

Shelly, a young woman who dreams to become a singer of “Brega” (a Brazilian popular music genre), starts her career as a dancer in a band, performing in nightclubs and local TV programs in Recife. Jaqueline, the lead singer of the band, is her inspiration and a possible mirror of her destiny. Inserted in a world where everything is disposable – success, love and the very city where they live –, they experience the difficult path trying to survive in an art that seems to be a last resource.