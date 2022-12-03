Not Available

    When private love affairs become entangled in public political intrigue, the outcome is often tragic. The protagonists have no choice but to watch helplessly as they suddenly become a pawn in a game they thought they could control. With Love & Politics, Dan Turdén embarks on his position as artistic director of Norrlandsoperan. The opera performance compellingly combines four Verdi operas based on Friedrich Schiller's plays - Don Carlo, I masnadieri, Luisa Miller and Giovanna d’Arco - into a reflection on the many faces of love caught up in political power games.

