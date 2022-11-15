Love Retake

Not Available

Top actor Zheng Zhi (Shin) and Nina (Gillian Chung) are starring together in a movie about a poor man romancing a rich girl. Filming isn't going so smoothly, however, as director Mandy (Li Xiaoran) keeps picking apart Zheng Zhi's acting. It turns out that Mandy and Zheng Zhi are actually former lovers, and the movie's plot is their own story. Meanwhile, Chuan Zi (Yu Shaoqun) joined the production as an extra in hopes of reuniting with Nina, whom he believes is his childhood sweetheart. Nina, however, already has a rich and handsome boyfriend.