Love's Enduring Promise

In this Janette Oke sequel to "Love Comes Softly," the eldest child in an 1800s frontier family, Missie Davis is a bright and beautiful elementary schoolteacher whose love for the prairie is matched only by her passion for books. When Missie encounters Grant, a handsome New England railroad executive, she feels as though shes met a hero from one of her novels.
|Logan Bartholomew
|Willie / Nate
|Dale Midkiff
|Clark Davis
|Katherine Heigl
|Marty Claridge
|January Jones
|Missie Davis
