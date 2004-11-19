2004

Love's Enduring Promise

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 19th, 2004

Studio

Not Available

In this Janette Oke sequel to "Love Comes Softly," the eldest child in an 1800s frontier family, Missie Davis is a bright and beautiful elementary schoolteacher whose love for the prairie is matched only by her passion for books. When Missie encounters Grant, a handsome New England railroad executive, she feels as though shes met a hero from one of her novels.

Cast

Logan BartholomewWillie / Nate
Dale MidkiffClark Davis
Katherine HeiglMarty Claridge
January JonesMissie Davis

View Full Cast >

Images