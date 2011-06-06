2011

Love's Kitchen

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 6th, 2011

Studio

Not Available

Rob Haley (Dougray Scott), an up-and-coming chef and restaurateur in London, is grief-stricken when he loses his wife. With encouragement from his infamous friend and real life TV Chef Gordon Ramsay, Rob decides to spice up his life by turning a run-down country pub into a gourmet restaurant. His food catches the eye - and taste buds - of beautiful American food critic Kate Templeton (Claire Forlani) and they soon both write a recipe for love that leaves both their hearts - and their stomachs - in full.

Cast

Dougray ScottRob
Gordon Ramsayhimself
Michelle RyanShauna
John AtterburyCouncilman 2
Pamela BinnsLittle Old Lady
Lee BoardmanLoz

Images