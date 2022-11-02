Not Available

Love's Vacation

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Zhenia is a Roman’s wife and they have got a son, Ilya. Sasha is Sergey’s wife but they don’t have children. Roman is a good painter by his vocation but he is a bad businessman by definition. His wife wants to succeed in a little family polygraph business. Sergey is a good entrepreneur but not a very attentive husband. And Sasha is a lonely housewife. It happened so that their families turned out neighbors. They got acquainted and Sergey offered to start a common business of printing pornographic issues. Zhenia agreed immediately but it took much time to persuade Roman. Meanwhile, the men switched their wives.

    Cast

    		Irina Grineva
    		Anatoliy Lobotskiy
    		Elena Sachuk
    		Boris Romanov

