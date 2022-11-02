Love's Vacation

Not Available

Zhenia is a Roman’s wife and they have got a son, Ilya. Sasha is Sergey’s wife but they don’t have children. Roman is a good painter by his vocation but he is a bad businessman by definition. His wife wants to succeed in a little family polygraph business. Sergey is a good entrepreneur but not a very attentive husband. And Sasha is a lonely housewife. It happened so that their families turned out neighbors. They got acquainted and Sergey offered to start a common business of printing pornographic issues. Zhenia agreed immediately but it took much time to persuade Roman. Meanwhile, the men switched their wives.