Love Simple

Adam and Seta fall madly in love after meeting in a Brooklyn laundromat. She suffers from Lupus, he's stuck at home caring for his chronically ill father. Both lie through their teeth to avoid having to reveal they are anything but perfect. Eventually, their deceit unravels and they are faced with a choice: walk away or try to save the relationship. Deciding to give it one last chance, Adam and Seta reveal everything about who they really are despite the fact that they may not love one another once they know the truth.