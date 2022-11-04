Not Available

Love Sins

    A biographical feature on the Italian literary giant, Gabriele D'Annunzio. Set in late 19th century Italy and France when the artistic style, Decadentismo, was beginning to take shape, the film focuses on D'Annunzio's life when he was already an established poet and journalist in Rome. A staunch opponent of democracy and commoners, he searches for passion and pleasure among the wealthy and noble. One such noblewoman Elvira Fraternali Leoni, serves as the muse for his first novel - The Pleasure (Il Piacere).

    Cast

    		Robert PowellGabriele D'Annunzio
    		Stefania SandrelliElvira Fraternali Leoni
    		Laurent TerzieffMichetti
    		Florence GuérinClo Albrini
    		Sonia PetrovnaMaria Cruyllas di Gravina
    		Teresa Ann SavoyMaria di Gallese

