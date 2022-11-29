Love Stories From Fukuoka 12

Not Available

“Love Stories From Fukuoka” is a series of real-life stories submitted by viewers in Fukuoka about their personal experiences with love, loss and longing. All the stories are based in Fukuoka, the capital city of the Fukuoka Prefecture on Kyushu Island. The stories feature many actors, celebrities and athletes who have ties to Fukuoka, including a few members of the popular Japanese girl group AKB48. In "Sensei and I", several years after graduating from high school, Rui meets her teacher from who was known as a "blunt demon" and they fall in love.