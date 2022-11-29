Love Stories From Fukuoka 14 Tenjin Love Song

Not Available

Miki is a senior in high school who no longer trusts people or go on dates after being betrayed by her classmates and ex-boyfriend. The only meaning in her life is music. Singing with her guitar, she shares videos on social media as SHINO. One day, Miki gets a comment from Naoto, telling her how he was moved by her singing. Naoto was dealing with frustrations as an emergency medical technician but gained strength after hearing Miki sing. Through his encouragement, Miki starts to perform on the streets of Tenjin. They talk on social media and grow closer without meeting in real life. Can a miraculous love story rise from music and social media?