Not Available

"Love Stories Vol. 3" directed by the award winning Mason, is an exceptional celebration of passion, and romantic devotion. The movie features a collection of creative and sensual exchanges in beautiful locations. Starring Kennedy Leigh, Samantha Rone, Jenna Ross, and newcummer, Emma Snow. "Love Stories Vol. 3" is shot in 1080p HD, and brought to you by the award winning adult entertainment studio, Erotica X. Do not miss this enchanting and tantalizing portrayal of real couples immersed in tenderness and sensuality.