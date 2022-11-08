Love Story

Not Available

(1981) Vijay Mehra loves Suman, but Suman is attracted to Ram, and marries Ram shortly thereafter. Vijay is angered by this. Subsequently, Vijay marries, and his wife gives birth to a baby boy, Bunty, while Suman and Ram welcome a baby girl, Pinky. Years later, Pinky and Bunty meet, and after a series of misunderstandings, both fall in love with each other. When they find that their respective parents are opposed to their marriage,they elope. The police are notified that the two youngsters are missing, and both must elude the police. How long will they continue to elude the police, and hide from their parents? Will Vijay and Ram permit their children to marry each other, or will old hostilities prevail?