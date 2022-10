Not Available

"Love, Supermoon" tells the story of three best friends Triz, Tiha and Nina, who like gossiping about Razak`s life. Razak is a doctor and was married to a flight attendant named Nora, but the marriage did not last long. Razak is good friends with Solomon, the adopted brother of Nina who later becomes his wife. Although the three best friends act crazy at times, they will never run away from the trials in their lives.