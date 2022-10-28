Not Available

Love Swindler

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Vaunted director Li Han-Hsiang reveals the way of the world in this anthology film of four stories that feature far more swindlers and swindling than lovers or love. There's fake acupuncturists, gullible counterfeiters, a jewelry heist in a VD clinic, and a salesgirl's subtle scam in these short cinematic stories of gulls, dopes, marks, and fools and the cons, cheaters, charlatans, and connivers who trick them. It's four times the fraud as the cheats, gyps, and rip-offs come fast and furious!

Cast

Ng Ming-ChoiEr Fu Zi (segment "Deadly Injections")
Ou-Yang Sha-Fei(segment "Deadly Injections")
Hao Li-Jen(segment "Deadly Injections")
Shum Lo(segment "Deadly Injections")
Shaw Yin YinMiss Sophie (segment "Counterfeit")
DanaMiss Anna (segment "Counterfeit")

