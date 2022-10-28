Love Swindler

Not Available

Vaunted director Li Han-Hsiang reveals the way of the world in this anthology film of four stories that feature far more swindlers and swindling than lovers or love. There's fake acupuncturists, gullible counterfeiters, a jewelry heist in a VD clinic, and a salesgirl's subtle scam in these short cinematic stories of gulls, dopes, marks, and fools and the cons, cheaters, charlatans, and connivers who trick them. It's four times the fraud as the cheats, gyps, and rip-offs come fast and furious!