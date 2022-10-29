Love Syndrome

Not Available

Four stories of "stupid love" make up this romantic comedy. A young man cannot forget his first love even though she's left him to study abroad and then comes back a married woman. An office woman has a crush on a good looking guy whom everyone suspects is gay. A university senior believes that love is trivial until she falls for a man who's been hitting on her friend. Lastly, a high school boy fancies his close friend, who turns out to be a lesbian.