The film consists of three stories adapted from Japanese novelist Kanoko Okamoto's Farewell, To The Year Gone By and The House Spirit. Set in modern-day Taiwan, Japan's Yamagata, and Kuala Lumpur, they are the fantastical and humorous depiction of the landscapes of love between men and women in the 21st century. A slap in the face, a voice message, and a storm upend the quiet routine of life. They stir up memories, giving rise to pursuit, revenge and confrontation.