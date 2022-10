Not Available

A lonely masseuse Sunny is reluctant to have an intimate relationship because of her painful memories of the past. Ji-seok comes to LA with a vague wish to meet his ex-girlfriend and becomes a roommate with Sunny. Young-shin, also known as Helen Jung, is the host of a late night local radio advice show called "Love Talk". Through various incidents, these three characters slowly open up their hearts and wish for another chance of love and new life.