Love That Boy is the story of Phoebe, a socially inept overachiever, unrecognized in a world run by C students. Phoebe’s life is totally dominated by her “To Do Before Graduation” list. When Phoebe’s best friend Robyn dumps Phoebe two weeks before college graduation, Robyn points out that Phoebe’s list is missing one essential thing - a boyfriend. Not wanting to be alone at graduation, the most important day of her life, Phoebe begins an ill-fated quest to find a boyfriend. After the demise of her first relationship - her “boyfriend” didn’t even know that they were going out - Phoebe inadvertently falls in love. The only problem is, he’s fourteen.