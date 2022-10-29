Not Available

The Wright sisters have made a solemn pact never to let a man stop them from achieving their dreams, but that's easier said than done! Diane's (Nadine Ellis) new interior design business leaves no room for her husband and their dreams a having a baby. A shot at fame for solid gold diva Miki (Kiki Haynes) may have her new boyfriend, Jeremy, walking off stage. And heartbreak won't stop Sky (Kelly Jenerette) from becoming an author, but she just might be writing love out of her life for good. Also starring D.B. Woodside, Carl Payne, Brad James and Ronreaco Lee, this story of three strong women walks the path between following your passion and learning to Love the One You're With.