Opposites clash when spunky girl next door Lin Lin meets eccentric nerd Yuke. Despite being neighbors and schoolmates since childhood, Lin Lin and Yuke barely know each other. When the pair are both admitted into the same university, Lin Lin discovers that Yuke harbors a secret crush for campus beauty, Ruting. Ever the busybody, Lin Lin decides to matchmake Yuke and Ruting, only to find herself gradually falling for Yuke.