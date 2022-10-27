Love Thy Neighbor

Not Available

Plagued by flashbacks of a violent home invasion, Laura Benson is on the brink of a nervous breakdown. Looking for a fresh start, she and her husband sell their house and relocate to a seemingly idyllic gated community. But, little do the Bensons know, evil not only dwells in the neighborhood...it lives next door. As strange and terrifying events unfold, Laura doesn't know whether her sinisterly sweet neighbor is to blame, if she's been targeted for revenge...or if she's losing her mind.