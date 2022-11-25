Love Trilogy: Reborn

Avigail is the perfect mother, wife to Rashi, and nurse. She sacrifices herself for everyone, but deep inside she feels alienated and directs her anger against herself. Yael is a wounded daughter, abandoned by her parents, she wants to be the mother of all orphans, neglecting the one who most needs her love, her sister Naama. Abused by her step-father, Naama is now mothering her aging abuser by day and degrading herself as a sex worker by night. Yet there is hope through connections. Naama follows the writing of Alice and feels a bond with her. Avigail and Yael become close. These women can help each other to change, break the cage of their self-destruction and be reborn.
