Not Available

"Love Under Fire: The Story of Bertha and Potter Palmer" tells the inspirational true story of Chicago's first power couple, Bertha and Potter Palmer. From inventing the modern day department store and inspiring Harry Gordon Selfridge (of the PBS Masterpiece series "Mr. Selfridge"), to their instrumental roles in rebuilding Chicago after The Great Fire and bringing The Columbian Exposition to their adopted hometown (the backdrop for "Devil in the White City"), Bertha and Potter Palmer's epic tale will surprise and inspire even the most ardent history buff.