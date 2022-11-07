Love Under the Date-Tree

Not Available

Panagiotis (Argyris Bakirtzis) and Giannis (Lazaros Andreou) are two good friends but also rivals in love. The first is a merchant and the second a violinist; one is tall and slim and the other short and fat; one is bossy, the other one mild. Both make an inimitable comic couple, wandering in the Peloponnese, looking for a date tree that will prove the innocence or guilt of the wife of one of them and possibly lover of the other. They are guided by an old picture depicting Panagiotis' wife, Maria, in the arms of Giannis, under a date tree. However, the area of their search, there are no date trees.