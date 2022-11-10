Love Unleashed

Not Available

Hailey throws puppy parties and meets Ryan, whose daughter wants a dog and her dad to remarry. Though smitten with each other, Ryan and Hailey are at odds since he’s developing a mall where she wants a dog park. Still, they grow close, and Ryan even helps when Hailey’s neighbor tries to shut down her business. But soon Hailey fears she’s barking up the wrong romantic tree when Ryan grows distant. Refocusing her efforts on a dog sanctuary, Hailey is suddenly asked to throw a puppy party that might result in a forever home for her dogs and her heart.