1997

Love! Valour! Compassion!

  • Drama

Release Date

May 15th, 1997

Studio

Fine Line Features

Gregory invites seven friends to spend the summer at his large, secluded 19th-century home in upstate New York. The seven are: Bobby, Gregory's "significant other," who is blind but who loves to explore the home's garden using his sense of touch; Art and Perry, two "yuppies" who drive a Volvo and who celebrate their 14th anniversary together that summer; John, a dour expatriate Briton who loathes his twin brother James; Ramon, John's "companion," who is physically attracted to Bobby and immediately tries to seduce the blind man; James, a cheerful soul who is in the advanced stages of AIDS; and Buzz, a fan of traditional Broadway musicals who is dealing with his own HIV-positive status.

Cast

Stephen SpinellaPerry Sellars
Stephen BogardusGregory Mitchell
Randy BeckerRamon Fornos
John Benjamin HickeyArthur Page
Justin KirkBobby Brahms
John GloverJohn & James Jeckyll

