Love Wanders in the Night

Eirini and Stella are two old maids and sisters who have grown up in the provinces and now live in Athens, in an apartment that looks out onto an open-air cinema. They are almost forty, still virgins and dependent on each other. Their only relative is their cousin Stefanos, with whom they were both in love, but who has been away in Paris for years. When he comes back and visits them, the balance between the two women is upset.