Childhood sweethearts vow to remain true forever, but that promise is put to the test when Jack (Matt Wiggins), a Marine, is injured in battle, and Rusty (Fernanda Espíndola), inconsolable with grief, causes a tragic accident that kills several people and earns her a life sentence. Jack moves into a small house near the prison and vows to wait for Rusty to be released, no matter how long it takes, in this romantic film spanning decades.