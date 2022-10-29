Love Will Change the Earth…

Not Available

On the last days of May 2013, the Taksim Square at the centre of Istanbul witnessed one of the largest civic uprisings in the history of modern Turkey. Millions took to the streets in a movement triggered by the local authorities’ attempt to demolish Gezi Park–the only remaining green area in the centre of the city–by bulldozing the trees in order to build a shopping mall in its place. This documentary narrates how people from very diverse lifestyles and ideologies fought together to convert Gezi into a model of the world they dreamt of.