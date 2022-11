Not Available

"Love, Wrinkle-free" is a slice of life romantic comedy about a dysfunctional family who live in the Calangute area of Goa. Set in the Roman Catholic world of Goa, "Love, Wrinkle-free" takes a light-hearted look at the obsession of today's society on 'looks' and 'youth' - a universally recognizable theme that should find resonance across the world.