Love x Doc

Asuka Goda is a 40-year-old pastry chef who runs a sweets store. She works with pastry chef Seiya Hanada, who is younger than her, and Kenichi Gonda, who wants to become a pastry chef. One day, Seiya Hanada confesses to Asuka Goda about his feelings for her. Her situation brings back bad memories to what happened 5 years earlier. At that time, Asuka Goda was in an affair with store owner Junji Awai and also in a relationship with gym trainer Shunsuke Nomura. Asuka Goda decides to go to mysterious "Clinic Love Doc." The clinic lets people know everything about love with a gene test.