Anirudh hates the fact that he is growing old and wants to have fun and enjoy his life to the fullest. He sets out on a quest to explore what he missed in his youth. His life changes, when he meets Riya - a Zumba dance trainer, and her energetic gang. He befriends them to experience the thrill in life and does not care about what the society has to say of his new avatar. However, anything in access can lead to problems. Will Anirudh be able mend his ways, before it's too late?