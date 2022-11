Not Available

Features LOVEBITES' gig held at MyNavi BLITZ Akasaka held on January 27. Contains 17 songs total. 1 Clockwork Immortality 2 Addicted 3 Bravehearted 4 The Crusade 5 Pledge Of The Saviour 6 Rising 7 Scream For Me 8 Break The Wall 9 Shadowmaker 10 Above The Black Sea 11 Empty Daydream 12 M.D.O 13 Journey To The Otherside 14 Edge Of The World 15 We The United 16 Epilogue 17 Don't Bite The Dust 18 Under The Red Sky 19 The Everlasting