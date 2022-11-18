Lovebomb/Ai No Bakudan

Not Available

Once we accept love is not the root of all friendly cultural exchange, the revelation cannot be avoided that when strategizing coexistence in a global context, love is not the answer. From Helen of Troy (love of sex) to the Christian Crusades (love of religion) to Nazism (love of the fatherland) to Operation Infinite Justice (love of freedom), societies have placed love at the heart of conflict and conquest—all of which concealed larger cultural agendas in a cloak of opaque righteousness.