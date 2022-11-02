LovecraCked! The Movie

Not Available

With tongue planted firmly in cheek, our story follows the exploits of a bumbling investigative journalist as he struggles to discover the truth behind enigmatic horror author H.P. Lovecraft and his mysterious past. Along the way strange and macabre tales play out, pulling the reporter ever deeper into the writer's mystical world. Will the journalist finally prevail or will he end up without a clue as usual? One thing's for sure: the truth is out there... he's just not entirely sure where. - Written by BiFF JUGGERNAUT Productions