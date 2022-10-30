Not Available

Katia, 17, spends her days with her boyfriend, Andrea, both living as outcasts, with few friends and little social interaction. Apathy rules their lives. When she's not having sex with Andrea in an abandoned shed, she sees other boys, watches illicit videos on the Internet and fights with her parents. Frustrated with the monotony of small town life, Katia nurses an angst that grows more severe. She drags Andrea with her into a tunnel of immorality and transgression.